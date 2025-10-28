SoFi stock soars after Q3 earnings beat expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

SoFi Technologies reported third-quarter earnings and revenue on Tuesday that exceeded Wall Street expectations, sending its shares toward a new record high.

The San Francisco-based fintech company posted adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $950 million, marking a 38% year-over-year increase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $889 million.

A year ago, SoFi reported a GAAP profit of 5 cents per share. The company also achieved record growth in membership, adding 905,000 new users during the quarter to reach a total of 12.6 million.

Reflecting its strong performance, SoFi raised its 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted net revenue of $3.54 billion — representing 36% growth compared to the previously guided 30%.

In Tuesday’s trading session, SoFi shares rose 3% to around $31, surpassing the 30.30 buy point and setting the stage for a new all-time high. The stock has already gained 112% so far in 2025.

