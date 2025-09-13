Solana price prediction: Experts outline sol to $350 timeline, but Lbrett could dominate bonk and WIF in 2025

Solana has been one of the hottest topics in crypto this year. Analysts believe the Solana price prediction of $300 is modest, with some setting $350 as a key milestone before the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, meme coins like Bonk and Dogwifhat are fighting for attention, yet a new player, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is quietly building its case as the future of meme tokens. Read on to see why.

Experts outline Solana price path to $350

Market experts are bullish on Solana’s strong chart structure. The coin has been holding above $200 for weeks. Data from Coinglass shows futures open interest on Solana has doubled since August, a sign of heavy demand. DefiLlama also reports that Solana’s total value locked has crossed $12 billion.

Veteran trader Bluntz wrote that Solana has room to move higher because the relative strength index is not yet near overbought levels. Analysts from Coindesk say a push to $245 and then $280 would set the stage for a run to $350.

If it clears its 2024 highs near $300 and flips them to support, Solana price predictions might be actualized by year-end. Many experts agree that $350 is realistic this year if bullish momentum continues.

Bonk and Dogwifhat price show promise but face hurdles

Bonk gained 7.9% in one day after Safety Shot invested $25 million and took a revenue stake in Bonk.fun. Bonk is now processing more meme coin launches than Pump.fun.

Buybacks and burns have tightened supply, and traders are aiming for $0.000028 resistance. Some bulls think Bonk could even reach $0.0001 by year-end. Still, caution remains since Bonk struggles with overbought signals near $0.000024.

Dogwifhat, meanwhile, trades just under $0.90. On the daily chart, WIF shows higher lows and volume growth. The all-time high stands at $4.88, and long-term traders think a retest is possible in the next cycle.

Analysts highlight that WIF depends on community hype more than utility. If excitement fades, WIF may lag while other projects push forward.

Layer Brett could dominate the next memecoin season in 2025

Layer Brett differs from Bonk and WIF in that it is not only meme-driven but also built as an Ethereum Layer 2 project. The design gives it fast transaction speed, lower gas fees, and direct staking rewards.

Early buyers in presale can already stake their tokens with high returns. Unlike meme coins that rely only on hype, LBRETT has an ecosystem plan that includes NFT support, gamified staking, and bridging across chains.

Ethereum Layer 2 networks are forecast to process trillions of dollars by 2027. By entering this space early, Layer Brett can position itself ahead of other meme projects.

Analysts note that this mix of meme culture and scalable tech makes it attractive to both traders and developers. While Bonk and Dogwifhat rely primarily on speculation, Layer Brett adds utility and adoption potential.

Why Layer Brett is the best memecoin to buy in 2025

The biggest reason to watch LBRETT is timing. It is still in presale, giving early buyers access at low entry points. Tokenomics are set up for growth, with allocations for community rewards, staking, and exchange liquidity. The team also plans a token burn to strengthen scarcity.

Industry voices say meme coins that combine culture with real blockchain features have the best shot in the next cycle. Layer Brett fits that case. It is simple to buy through MetaMask or Trust Wallet with ETH, USDT, or BNB.

For those following Solana price predictions, Bonk updates, or Dogwifhat speculation, the smarter play may be to look where the future is forming.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

