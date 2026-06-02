Active grenade found after deadly WWII bomb explosion in Indonesia's Papua

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Indonesian police said an active pineapple grenade was discovered on Monday during an inspection of the site of a deadly explosion believed to have been caused by World War II ordnance in Papua's Biak Numfor regency, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Biak Numfor Police Chief Ari Trestiawan said the grenade was found at the blast site and safely detonated by a bomb disposal unit at around 6:00 p.m. local time.

Residents have been warned to stay away from the area until it is declared free of explosive materials.

Police have not yet begun a formal crime scene investigation pending the completion of site sterilization efforts.

The explosion occurred at a fishery complex in Biak Kota district on Sunday afternoon, killing five people, including two children. Three others remain missing, and 19 people were injured.

The blast also damaged nine houses occupied by 10 families, displacing 55 residents who are currently being sheltered by local authorities.

News.Az