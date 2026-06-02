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Indonesia’s Riau declares emergency alert over forest fires

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Indonesia’s Riau declares emergency alert over forest fires
Source: Xinhua

Indonesia’s Riau Province has declared a forest and land fire emergency alert status ahead of the dry season to strengthen preparedness and improve response efforts, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Jim Gafur, head of emergency and logistics at Riau’s Regional Disaster Management and Fire Agency, said on Monday that the measure is expected to improve coordination between central, provincial, and local authorities in tackling fires.

“Once the status is declared, coordination and aid delivery become easier, allowing forest and land fires to be handled more quickly,” Jim said.

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Meanwhile, Indonesia’s forest and land fire response team, Manggala Agni, continues efforts to contain fires at several locations across the province amid strong winds, dry vegetation, and fire-prone peatlands.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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