Solana price prediction: You might be too late for 100x with SOL, but this crypto could deliver by 2026

The crypto market has always rewarded those who got in early. Solana made millionaires when it climbed from just a few dollars to hundreds, but at the time of writing, the price of Solana (SOL) is around $225, and the market cap sits above $120 billion.

Expecting a 100x move from here would mean SOL trading near $22,500, which feels unrealistic. Many investors are turning to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh project still in presale, currently at $0.0022, where the possibility of 100x gains by 2026 remains alive.

Solana (SOL) – Speed Meets Scale

Solana has built a reputation as one of the fastest blockchains in the market, often called the “Ethereum killer.” At the time of writing, the price of SOL is $225, and it has delivered over 40% yearly gains. The ecosystem thrives with DeFi apps, NFT activity, and increasing institutional interest. ETFs connected to crypto are gaining attention, and Solana is often listed as a candidate that institutions could adopt for exposure. Still, the reality is that with a market cap in the range of $120 billion, the room for 100x returns is almost closed. It may rise to $300 or $400 by 2026 if momentum continues, but it will not deliver the exact life-changing multiples it once did.

Why Solana Price Is Topping Out for 100x

For SOL to climb 100x from here, trillions of dollars must pour into its ecosystem. That requires a level of adoption even larger than Bitcoin or Ethereum today. Solana has had strong growth, but has also dealt with network outages and scalability questions. These challenges do not erase its strengths, but they make the idea of 100x growth in the near term a long shot. Investors are asking themselves if there are better opportunities for outsized gains elsewhere.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin Layer 2 Contender

This is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) enters the conversation. Unlike other meme coins, Little Pepe is being built with real infrastructure on a Layer 2 network. It combines meme culture with a technical backbone that supports ultra-low fees and faster settlement. At the time of writing, the presale is in Stage 13, priced at $0.0022, with over $26 million raised out of the $28.7 million target. Over 16 billion tokens have been sold, filling 92.97% of the stage.

Investors who entered during Stage 1 have already made 120% gains. Even now, at Stage 13, new investors still have a 36.36% gain potential before launch when the token will be listed at $0.0030. The project is also listed on CoinMarketCap and audited by Certik, which helps it stand out among newer tokens. With a $777k giveaway and a Mega Giveaway of 15 ETH for top presale buyers, the community around Little Pepe is active and growing fast.

Conclusion

Solana remains a powerhouse with speed and adoption, but the window for 100x gains with SOL looks closed. By contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a chance at those explosive returns because it is still early, community-driven, and priced low enough to allow exponential growth. At the time of writing, the token is just $0.0022, and with a launch target of $0.0030, the upside remains attractive. If the ecosystem delivers on its promises, this could be one of the rare tokens positioned for 100x growth by 2026. Little Pepe may be the next big story for those who missed Solana's meteoric rise.

