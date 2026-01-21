Solar storm hits Earth after first X-class flare of 2026

The flare erupted from the sun’s active region 14341 at about 2:09 a.m. Beijing Time on Monday and was classified as an X1.9 event, placing it in the most intense category of solar eruptions, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

The flare released a coronal mass ejection (CME) that traveled rapidly through space and reached Earth the following day. Beginning around 2:00 a.m. Beijing Time on Tuesday, Earth’s magnetic field started to show pronounced disturbances as the CME interacted with the planet’s magnetosphere.

Monitoring data indicated that by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the geomagnetic storm had produced six hours of extreme activity along with an additional six hours of moderate intensity, highlighting the strength and duration of the solar-driven event.

China's Fengyun-3E satellite detected the geomagnetic disturbances in space, recording a sharp drop in geomagnetic indices as the storm intensified. Meanwhile, the Fengyun-3H satellite provided a stunning cosmic perspective, capturing images of auroras across the Northern Hemisphere that clearly illustrate the affected regions.