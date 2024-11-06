Somalia urges Germany to halt 'forced' deportations of Africans

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Somalia called on Germany to stop the "forced" deportation of Somalis, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Visiting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on the deportation of migrants from the East African nation.Somali government spokesman Farhan Mohamed Jimale posted on X that Mohamud told Olaf Scholz that there is no need for forced repatriation of Somalis living in Germany.Mohamud said doors are open for Somali individuals who no longer hold the right to asylum, and have exhausted all their options and wish to return to Somalia voluntarily.“They are welcome back to their homeland, reunite with their families, and reintegrate into their communities, where they can contribute to the country’s development and be part of Somalia’s collective progress,” the Somali president said.A statement by the Somali presidency said they also discussed strengthening relations between Somalia and Germany, revitalizing vocational training, bolstering security, and expanding cooperation.During his stay in Germany, Mohamud is also expected to address the Germany-Africa Investment Summit to advance Somalia’s growth and development.A total of 65,000 Somalis live in Germany.

