Sony eyes Switch-style handheld for PlayStation 6

That’s according to Moore’s Law is Dead, a YouTube channel that has previously leaked accurate technical info on PlayStation consoles before their announcement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a new video, MLiD shares specific technical specifications for the ‘PS6 handheld’, which will reportedly release alongside a traditional, more powerful PlayStation 6 home console, which it says is based on “up to date” documentation from graphics partner AMD.

Notably, Moore’s Law says it’s seen “multiple documents” that “directly call out” that the planned PlayStation 6 portable can be docked like a Nintendo Switch, and claims that it will be capable of playing games natively at power exceeding that of the base PlayStation 5 when docked.

The PlayStation 6 portable will reportedly feature an AMD APU featuring four Zen 6c Cores, and two further cores dedicated entirely to system tasks. In addition, PS6 is said to feature a 16 x RDNA 5 CUs GPU clocked at 1.2GHz in handheld mode, and 1.65GHz docked.

Moore’s Law is Dead speculates based on specification costs that the PS6 handheld could retail for around $500, and release in late 2027.