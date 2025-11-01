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Swtich
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Japan’s Nintendo on Tuesday left its annual operating profit forecast unchanged at 370 billion yen ($2.4 billion), representing an increase of nearly one-third compared with the previous financial year.03 Feb 2026-10:47
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Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 6 portable console with Nintendo Switch-style features, including the ability to connect to a TV.29 Aug 2025-12:32
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Nintendo is poised to reveal the next iteration of its wildly successful Switch console on Wednesday, with gamers and investors eagerly awaiting details.02 Apr 2025-11:59
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