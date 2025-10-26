Sophie Turner is reportedly in new relationship with Coldplay frontman

Sophie Turner is reportedly in new relationship with Coldplay frontman

The Game of Thrones actress, who had been dating Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, heir to the Cowdray estate, for nearly two years, has reportedly split from him, News.Az reports citing the Yahoo news.

Following Martin’s recent breakup with American actress Dakota Johnson, the singer and Turner were said to have gone on a “secret date”, sparking rumors of a budding romance between the two stars.

Martin, who famously "consciously uncoupled" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in London this summer with a string of Wembley dates as part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour.

His long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson began in 2017 and reportedly ended in June 2025.

Turner married singer Joe Jonas in 2019. They have two daughters together.

Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, and the divorce was finalised a year later. Despite a tricky custody battle, the exes are now reported to be co-parenting amicably.

Turner began dating Pearson in late 2023, shortly after her split from Jonas.

Pearson is a British aristocrat and the son of Michael Pearson, fourth Viscount Cowdray.

The couple were spotted kissing in Paris in October 2023 and made their relationship public on social media in early 2024.

The Daily Mail reports that they called it quits in September this year.

