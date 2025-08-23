South Korea confiscates shares of Japanese steel firms over forced labor dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has confiscated shares from two Japanese steel companies as part of lawsuits related to forced labor during Japan's colonial rule, according to a report by the Japanese daily Sankei on Friday.

The move follows legal action by South Koreans who said they were forced to work for Japanese firms during World War II, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The seized holdings include 460 million won ($333,000) worth of shares from Nippon Steel and 320 million won ($231,000) from JX Metals.

The support group representing the plaintiffs demanded that the companies “acknowledge the fact of forced labor, apologize, and provide compensation.”

Analysts said it could take time before the seized shares are sold and converted into cash for compensation.

News.Az