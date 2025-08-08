South Korea delays decision on Google’s request for map data export

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has postponed a decision on Google’s request to export map data outside the country, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Friday. The delay comes amid ongoing U.S. pressure to remove what Washington calls a non-tariff trade barrier.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has sought permission to store South Korean map data on servers overseas, but Seoul has historically rejected such requests—citing security concerns—most recently in 2016 and 2007, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ministry said its National Geographic Information Institute will delay the ruling for 60 days to allow Google time to propose new measures addressing South Korea’s security requirements.

Google maintains there are no security risks with its map data, which is publicly available and used by various companies. The firm is engaged in discussions with Seoul to comply with any additional security steps requested and is considering purchasing government-approved blurred images from local partners.

South Korea argues that allowing map data to leave its borders could expose sensitive military locations due to its ongoing tensions with North Korea, a country with which it technically remains at war since 1953.

The United States contends that South Korea’s restrictions limit cross-border data flows, hindering U.S. navigation services like Google Maps and Apple Maps and disadvantaging American firms in the Korean market.

Despite intensive bilateral trade talks—including an anticipated leaders’ summit possibly this month—South Korea has so far not made concessions on the map data issue or on opening its agriculture sector, according to presidential adviser Kim Yong-beom.

Google has highlighted that the current restrictions hamper Google Maps services in Korea, inconveniencing foreign tourists and users.

Transport Minister Kim Yoon-duk recently emphasized caution on granting access, prioritizing defense and public safety over trade considerations.

