South Korea eyes over $22B investment in AI, chips

The South Korean government plans to allocate 30 trillion won (approximately $22.6 billion) towards advanced technologies over the next five years.

The announcement was made by South Korea's Science Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to ministry officials, the investment will focus on 12 national strategic technologies, among which are artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, rechargeable batteries, aerospace and ocean engineering, and next-generation communications.

