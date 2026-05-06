Microsoft may delay 2030 clean energy target, report says

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Microsoft is reportedly considering delaying or scaling back its 2030 clean energy goal as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure drives a sharp increase in electricity demand.

The company’s target, which aimed to match all hourly electricity use with renewable energy purchases by 2030, is now under internal review. People familiar with the discussions said no final decision has been made, but the goal—once seen as one of the most ambitious in the tech sector—may no longer be fully achievable under current conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The shift comes as major technology firms, including Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc, significantly expand investments in AI and cloud computing. These services require massive data center capacity, pushing electricity consumption to new highs.

Microsoft’s AI-driven platforms, including its Copilot assistant and Azure cloud services, rely on large-scale data centers that are increasingly energy-intensive. Some of these facilities are expected to operate at gigawatt-scale capacity, with a single gigawatt roughly equivalent to the power needed for hundreds of thousands of homes.

The growing energy demand is reshaping how companies approach climate commitments made before the AI boom. Industry analysts say the rapid buildout of infrastructure is making it more difficult to rely solely on renewable energy in the short term.

To meet rising demand, tech firms have increasingly turned to a mix of energy sources, including nuclear power agreements and expanded natural gas use, which some executives say can be deployed faster than renewable projects.

Microsoft itself has already entered into long-term energy arrangements, including a notable agreement with Constellation Energy to help restart a unit of the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in the United States.

The reported reassessment highlights a broader tension in the tech industry: balancing aggressive artificial intelligence expansion with long-term sustainability commitments.

News.Az