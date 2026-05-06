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Germany is pushing to revise the EU’s artificial intelligence regulations to reduce the burden on its struggling industrial giants like Siemens and Bosch.

EU ambassadors agreed to support Germany’s push to exempt machinery from the EU’s artificial intelligence law as part of talks that could conclude Wednesday night, five EU diplomats told POLITICO, News.Az reports.

It’s a big win for Berlin, which has launched a last-ditch effort over the past few weeks to secure less stringent AI rules for its industries. Chancellor Friedrich Merz personally promised German CEOs to fight for a more supportive AI regime at the EU level.

If confirmed, the change marks a dramatic departure from the law’s initial form, which was designed to cover all sectors and uses of artificial intelligence.

But Germany has faced resistance from a group of ten countries that warned that settling AI under sectoral law amounted to “deregulation, not simplification.”

The decision comes as part of a broad review of the AI law that will also delay restrictions on high-risk uses of AI in the EU by more than a year and give companies a grace period to meet new requirements to watermark AI-generated content.

A deal on Wednesday would be the first significant rollback of rules in the digital space, as the EU faces pressure from the U.S. over its tech legislation and amid warnings from its own industry and governments that stric

News.Az