Iranian source denies Axios report of understanding with US to end war

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An informed source in Iran has rejected a report by Axios claiming that Iran and the United States have reached an understanding aimed at ending the war.



According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, no new written messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Washington, and recent media reports are being driven by “specific agendas” rather than developments on the ground, News.Az reports.

The report said claims by US-based Axios and UK-based Reuters were intended more to influence global markets, particularly to push down oil prices, than to reflect diplomatic progress.

Last week, Iran responded to a nine-point US proposal with its own 14-point counterproposal. In that exchange, Tehran outlined its red lines and broader position on ending the war, which was conveyed to the United States via Pakistani intermediaries.

Earlier, Axios reported that the White House believed a one-page understanding with Iran to end the war, alongside a framework for detailed nuclear talks, was within reach.

However, Fars reported, citing two informed sources, that Iran has not yet responded to the latest message received from the United States through the Pakistani channel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said four days ago that Washington had sent a written response to Iran’s proposal, which was currently under review by Iranian negotiators.

Commenting on the media coverage, a political source told Fars: “Axios in many cases publishes what amounts to US wishes in the form of news, and such narratives can serve as a prelude to a new round of exchanges of proposals.”

Ali Rezaei, an economic analyst, also told Fars: “The media activity of Axios and other Western outlets should be analysed within the framework of psychological operations; the main aim is to reduce West Texas Intermediate oil prices and manage public opinion inside the United States.”

News.Az