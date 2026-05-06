Rwanda amputee football brings healing and hope

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Amputee football in Rwanda offers healing and hope as players rise from genocide legacy to world stage.

Amputee football in Rwanda is helping survivors of trauma and disability find healing, community, and a renewed sense of purpose through sport, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The seven-a-side version of football is played by athletes using crutches, while goalkeepers typically play with one arm. The sport has expanded steadily in Rwanda over the past decade and is now seen as both a form of rehabilitation and a tool for social unity.

In Kigali, players say the game provides a sense of belonging for people who have faced life-changing injuries, including many linked to the aftermath of the 1994 genocide. The sport brings together individuals with different backgrounds, helping rebuild trust and reduce stigma associated with disability.

Rwanda now has multiple men’s and women’s amputee football teams and continues to grow its participation at both national and international levels. The country is also aiming to compete in future global amputee football tournaments, including upcoming World Cup competitions governed by the World Amputee Football Federation.

Officials and sports leaders describe the game as a powerful tool for psychological recovery and social cohesion, noting that it allows players to regain confidence while strengthening community ties. Many athletes say the sport has transformed their lives, turning personal hardship into motivation and shared ambition on the field.

News.Az