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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on social media that Hungary has returned the gold and cash seized from Oschadbank in March.

Zelensky thanked Budapest for what he called a constructive and civilized step, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

In February, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky had a serious falling-out when a dispute erupted over the disruption of Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukrainian territory. On April 12, Orban lost the election. The winner, Peter Magyar, made clear he had no intention of continuing the confrontation with Kyiv, and within days oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline resumed.

News.Az