South Korea imposes ‘highest level’ of social distancing restrictions in Seoul

South Korea on Monday placed the “highest level” of social distancing restrictions in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, as the country grapples with the Delta variant of COVID-19, local media reported.

The government imposed the restrictions in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province for two weeks, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Under the new restrictions, the government banned gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. However, gatherings of up to four people will be allowed during the daytime.

Authorities also shut down entertainment facilities, while restaurants are allowed to have dine-in customers only until 10:00 p.m., according to the report.

The restrictions came after the country reported over 1,000 virus cases for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.

South Korea recorded 1,100 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 169,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. With one more death, the total number of fatalities also raised to 2,044.

On Saturday, the country registered 1,378 cases, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

South Korea extends travel ban on 6 countries

Citing “prolonged security risks,” South Korea also extended a travel ban on six countries and some parts of the Philippines.

The travel ban has been extended for the next six months on Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and the southern region of the Philippine archipelago, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

Travel to Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and Afghanistan has been banned since 2007. Seoul imposed the ban on Yemen in 2011, Libya in 2014, and the islands in the Philippines in 2015, according to the news agency.

(c) Anadolu Agency

