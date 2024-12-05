Yandex metrika counter

South Korea imposes travel ban on former defense minister amid treason charges
Photo: Getty Images

The prosecution imposed a travel ban on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday as part of an investigation into treason charges related to this week's failed martial law declaration.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office imposed the ban after a group of minor political parties filed a complaint accusing President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su of treason, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night at Kim's suggestion amid an intensifying political deadlock with the opposition-controlled National Assembly. He reversed the order six hours later after the Assembly voted to end it.

Kim tendered his resignation and Yoon accepted it Thursday.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

