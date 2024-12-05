South Korea imposes travel ban on former defense minister amid treason charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prosecution imposed a travel ban on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday as part of an investigation into treason charges related to this week's failed martial law declaration.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office imposed the ban after a group of minor political parties filed a complaint accusing President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su of treason, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night at Kim's suggestion amid an intensifying political deadlock with the opposition-controlled National Assembly. He reversed the order six hours later after the Assembly voted to end it.Kim tendered his resignation and Yoon accepted it Thursday.

