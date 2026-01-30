South Korea launches nanosatellite for Earth observation

The satellite, NEONSAT-1A, lifted off aboard an Electron rocket operated by U.S. space company Rocket Lab from the Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), NEONSAT-1A is the second of 11 planned nanosatellites that will make up a constellation designed to monitor and capture images of the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas.

The satellite constellation is intended to enhance South Korea’s independent Earth-observation capabilities, providing more frequent and detailed imagery for scientific, environmental, and security-related purposes once fully deployed.