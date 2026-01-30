Yandex metrika counter

South Korea launches nanosatellite for Earth observation

  • World
  • Share
South Korea launches nanosatellite for Earth observation
Photo: Yonhap

A South Korean nanosatellite was successfully launched into orbit on Friday as part of the country’s project to build an Earth-observation satellite constellation by 2027, officials said.

The satellite, NEONSAT-1A, lifted off aboard an Electron rocket operated by U.S. space company Rocket Lab from the Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), NEONSAT-1A is the second of 11 planned nanosatellites that will make up a constellation designed to monitor and capture images of the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas.

The satellite constellation is intended to enhance South Korea’s independent Earth-observation capabilities, providing more frequent and detailed imagery for scientific, environmental, and security-related purposes once fully deployed.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      