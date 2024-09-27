South Korea reiterates Pyongyang's denuclearization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean government reiterated Friday that the denuclearization of North Korea remains a shared goal of the international community amid controversy surrounding the United Nations nuclear chief's remarks suggesting the world should recognize that Pyongyang possesses nuclear weapons, News.Az reports citing Yonhap.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasized the importance of continuing to press North Korea to cease its nuclear activities but at the same time recognize the reality that they possess nuclear weapons."Denuclearization of North Korea is an essential condition for achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and globally, and it remains the unanimous goal of the international community," said a South Korean foreign ministry official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.Grossi also suggested that the international community needs to engage more seriously in dialogue, saying, we "need to start thinking seriously about stopping to talk past each other."The Seoul official pointed out that the South Korean government has repeatedly proposed dialogue with Pyongyang without preconditions, but North Korea has not responded.Instead, Pyongyang appears to be focused on advancing its nuclear weapons program, the official noted."We will continue to work closely with the IAEA and the international community to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea," the official added.Grossi questioned whether isolating North Korea under Kim Jong-un's leadership has been effective, while insisting that North Korea became a "de facto" nuclear weapons state in 2006.Grossi's remarks appear to contradict the stance of the international community, which has not officially recognized North Korea as a nuclear-weapons state.

