South Korea's ousted President Yoon leaves official residence

South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol waves to supporters from his car as he leaves the official residence in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 11, 2025. (Photo: Jung Yeon-je /Pool via AP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol moved out of the official presidential residence on Friday, a week after being removed from office following his controversial short-lived martial law declaration in December.

"Today, I am leaving the official residence. I am truly grateful for everything," Yoon said in a written message.

The former president looked back on his meetings with world leaders at the residence as part of his summit diplomacy and thanked the people who participated in rallies over the winter to support him.

"Now, I will return to life as an ordinary citizen, and seek a new path to serve our nation and people," he added.

Yoon held up his fists in the air as he walked through the front gate of the residence in central Seoul, where a crowd of supporters had gathered to see him off. Yoon shook hands with and hugged supporters as they chanted his name, with some even shedding tears.

He then departed in a motorcade bound for the Acrovista apartment complex, located in the southern area of the capital, and arrived there in 21 minutes. He was accompanied by his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and their more than 10 dogs and cats.

Ahead of his departure, both supporters and opponents gathered near the official residence in Yongsan, central Seoul, and the apartment complex to hold rallies.

His opponents called for Yoon's arrest on charges of insurrection, while supporters displayed signs with messages such as "Yoon Again." A banner welcoming Yoon's return was also visible inside the Acrovista complex. Aside from the impeachment, Yoon still faces a criminal trial on charges of insurrection related to his martial law decree. The Presidential Security Service has reportedly completed organizing a security team of about 40 personnel for the former president, who is eligible for security protection for up to 10 years. Following his inauguration in May 2022, Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in downtown Seoul to the defense ministry compound in the central district of Yongsan. Yoon commuted from the apartment building for six months while preparations were underway for the new office and residence, which had been remodeled from the foreign minister's official residence.

News.Az