South Korea sentences ex-president Yoon to five years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday on charges including the obstruction of investigators' attempt to detain him last year, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence in the first ruling on charges stemming from Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law in December 2024.

News.Az