South Korea's special counsel demands death penalty for ex-president Yoon

A special counsel team on Tuesday called for the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing his failed attempt to impose martial law.

The prosecutors described Yoon as the leader of an insurrection who aimed to retain power by taking control of the judiciary and legislature, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The request for the death sentence was made by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team during the final hearing of Yoon’s trial at the Seoul Central District Court.

