South Korean opposition moves to impeach acting President Han

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) announced Tuesday that it would take immediate action to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo following his refusal to promulgate two special counsel bills targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, the DP floor leader, made the remark shortly after a Cabinet meeting led by Han ended without reviewing the two bills calling for special counsel investigations into Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law and corruption allegations involving Kim, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. "We will immediately begin impeachment proceedings against acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," Park said during a party meeting, claiming Han clearly stated his opposition to promulgating the bills."There is no other way to interpret this than (as a tactic) to buy time and prolong the insurrection," he said, referring to characterizations of Yoon's martial law declaration as an insurrection.The DP had earlier threatened to take steps to impeach Han unless he signed the bills into law Tuesday.When the DP will take action remains undecided, however, as the party could wait to see whether Han appoints justices to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court ahead of its trial on the National Assembly's impeachment of Yoon over the martial law decree.A senior official at the Prime Minister's Office expressed regret over the DP's threat to impeach Han."I find it extremely regrettable and believe they will think it over more carefully from here on," he told reporters.

News.Az