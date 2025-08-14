South Korean Supreme Court rejects US composer’s ‘Baby Shark’ copyright claim

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Supreme Court has dismissed a $21,600 copyright lawsuit by American composer Jonathan Wright, who alleged that children’s content company Pinkfong plagiarized his 2011 version of “Baby Shark.” The ruling ends a six-year legal battle over the global hit known for its catchy “doo doo doo doo doo doo” hook.

The court upheld earlier decisions from 2021 and 2023, finding that Wright’s version did not significantly deviate from the traditional melody popular in U.S. children’s camps, while Pinkfong’s rendition included notable differences. The Supreme Court emphasized that existing folk tunes cannot generally qualify as original creative works eligible for copyright protection, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Pinkfong said the ruling confirms that its version of “Baby Shark” is based on a public domain singalong, enhanced with an upbeat rhythm and catchy melody that turned it into a pop culture phenomenon. Since its 2015 YouTube release, the “Baby Shark Dance” video has surpassed 16 billion views and helped Pinkfong generate $32.6 million in revenue during the first half of 2025, with the shark family expanding into TV shows, movies, apps, and live musicals worldwide.

