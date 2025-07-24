 South Park roasts Trump and Paramount in explosive season 27 premiere

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Park wasted no time making headlines with the debut of its 27th season, launching a savage takedown of both Donald Trump and its new corporate partner, Paramount Global—just a day after inking a staggering $1.5 billion deal with the company.

The season premiere, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” blends political satire with South Park’s signature shock humor, casting Trump as a naked, deepfaked tyrant with unchecked power and depicting him—literally—in bed with Satan, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The episode directly addresses Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit against Paramount, the controversial cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and broader themes of censorship, corporate influence, and "wokeness." It doesn’t pull punches: Trump is portrayed as a real photograph pasted onto an animated body and appears in a surreal, explicit scene wandering a desert completely naked. Multiple crude jokes target his anatomy.

The central plot revolves around Jesus being forced into South Park’s schools as part of a lawsuit settlement with Paramount. A parody of CBS’s 60 Minutes covers the story, with journalists nervously praising "the president" under apparent threat.

“You saw what happened to CBS?” Jesus warns, teeth clenched. “You want to end up like Colbert?”

The town’s parents eventually agree to settle with Trump—for a still-hefty $3.5 million—under the condition that they produce “pro-Trump messaging,” leading to the desert sequence.

Just one day prior, South Park Digital Studios and Park County, the studios behind the hit show, signed a five-year deal with Paramount Global worth $1.5 billion. The agreement includes 50 new episodes to air on Comedy Central and stream globally on Paramount+. The entire South Park archive will also be available on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Despite the payday, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker didn’t hold back. The episode appears to mock their new partner, just weeks after publicly slamming Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance Media. They had earlier called the merger a “shitshow,” blaming it for delaying the season premiere.

The episode also references Trump’s grip over media outlets, including the recent $16 million settlement between Paramount and Trump, stemming from CBS News’ coverage of Kamala Harris. Critics labeled it a clear concession to the Trump administration, which also controls the Federal Communications Commission—a key player in greenlighting the controversial Skydance merger.

Notably, just days after The Late Show’s Colbert criticized the deal on air, CBS abruptly cancelled the show—an act many interpreted as political retaliation.

South Park takes aim at this chilling dynamic, with Cartman lamenting that NPR—“where liberals bitch and whine about stuff”—has also been cancelled. “What show are they going to cancel next?” he asks, in a moment that underscores the episode’s core message: media freedom is under fire.

In one of the episode’s more jaw-dropping scenes, Satan confronts Trump about the Epstein list—the unreleased files tied to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, once a close associate of Trump.

“It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan says, prompting an awkward silence.

The Trump administration recently halted any further public disclosures related to Epstein, fueling speculation and outrage. South Park, predictably, dives in.

Dylan Byers, senior correspondent at media outlet Puck, noted:

“Hard to think of anything more defiant in media & entertainment recently than Trey Parker & Matt Stone going scorched earth on Paramount... right after netting a $1.5 billion deal with the very same company.”

The move has left fans stunned and critics applauding the creators’ willingness to bite the hand that feeds them.

News.Az