South Sudan suspends social media access for 3 months over violence in Sudan

As the country's communications industry regulator, the National Communication Authority (NCA) ordered all internet service providers and telecom operators to block access to all social media accounts, effective from Wednesday midnight."This is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan that has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts," NCA Director General Napoleon Adok Gai said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.Gai said the South Sudanese refugees in Wad Madani city of Sudan were targeted by violent attacks, which resulted in the deaths of women and children. These incidents were subsequently captured in videos and shared on social media without regard.Several South Sudanese have been angered by footage from Sudan that showed killings of South Sudanese nationals by the Sudan Armed Forces on Jan. 11, in Wad Madani.The footage sparked two days of deadly violent riots, particularly in Juba, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, and Warrap State.The angry South Sudanese rioters attacked Sudanese-owned shops and looted goods, and also vandalized them, in revenge for the killings of South Sudanese nationals.The NCA said the social media ban is necessary to prevent the spread of violent content, particularly videos depicting brutal attacks on women and children which were widely shared on social media sites.Gai said the blockage of social media will last for a minimum of 30 days and the directives may be lifted as soon as the situation is contained.The contents depicted violate the country's local laws and pose a significant threat to public safety and mental health, especially to vulnerable groups, the official added.Telecom operators in South Sudan, including MTN, Zain, and Digitel, informed their subscribers that access to social media services through their internet connections has been suspended following the directive from the NCA.However, the drastic decision by the telecom industry regulator has been roundly condemned by some South Sudanese, who viewed the move as a violation of citizens' rights.Yar Mary, an online business owner, said the social media ban will affect communications between her and her clients."This suspension of the social media sites will affect my business very badly, most communications with my clients are through social media, especially WhatsApp, and therefore if this ban continues, my business will collapse," she said.

