Southern California hit by mudslides and flooding, roads closed following atmospheric river

A road is covered in mud in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday in Altadena, California. Photo: Etienne Laurent/AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roads across Southern California remained closed on Friday after an atmospheric river caused severe mudslides and flash floods, triggering evacuations and closures.

Multiple mudslides and flash floods were reported through Thursday night. In the Los Angeles area, mud and debris covered several major roads including the Pacific Coast Highway near the Pacific Palisades and Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Evacuations warnings and orders were issued in multiple counties, though the majority occurred in the Los Angeles area where the worst of the wildfires broke out last month. By 11 p.m. local time Thursday, the National Weather Service lifted all rain-related weather warnings and advisories, but officials warned that "mud and rockslides can still happen even after the rainfall has stopped."

All public schools in Malibu announced they were closed on Friday "due to road closures, ongoing mud flow concerns and clean up from the recent storm," the district said in a statement.

Additional rain is expected to fall through Friday, but the National Weather Service said the worst conditions have subsided.

Thursday's rain broke a daily record at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, reaching 1.12 inches in one day. The previous record was 1.08 inches and was set 2000.

Hundreds of personnel were prepositioned before the storm to assist in any emergency response and recovery efforts after the worst conditions abated.

Los Angeles County Public Works as well as the California Department of Public Transportation began work to clear roads that mudslides have covered, the agencies said. Residents were asked to avoid any flooded areas so authorities could more quickly clear debris and open several major thoroughfares.

"Avoid areas with mudflows, debris flows, or high water until deemed safe by local authorities or public officials," said a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

News.Az