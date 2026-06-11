Elon Musk to speak at ASML event ahead of SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk to speak at ASML event ahead of SpaceX IPO

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Elon Musk is expected to participate virtually in an event hosted by Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASML, where he will discuss his plans for a large-scale chip manufacturing project.

The initiative, known as Terafab, is intended to support chip production for Tesla and the IPO-bound SpaceX, as part of Musk’s broader vision for advanced technology development.

Musk is scheduled to outline his views on artificial intelligence, robotics, space exploration and semiconductor manufacturing during the ASML event, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az