SpaceX launches 25 starlink satellites into polar orbit - VIDEO

Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched 25 Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites from California on Sunday morning, continuing the expansion of its satellite broadband constellation.

The mission, designated Starlink 17-20, deployed the satellites into a polar low Earth orbit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Falcon 9 rocket followed a southerly trajectory after lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time / 1730 UTC).

SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1097. This was its sixth flight after launching Sentinel-6B, the Twilight ride share and three batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1097 landed on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This was the 173rd landing on this vessel and the 563rd booster landing for SpaceX to date.


News.Az 

