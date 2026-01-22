SpaceX conducts sixth Starlink launch of 2026 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX has launched its first West Coast Starlink mission of 2026, deploying satellites into a polar low Earth orbit.

The Starlink 17-30 mission added 25 Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites to the company’s growing megaconstellation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks SpaceX’s sixth Starlink launch of the year.

Liftoff took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:47:29 p.m. PST (12:47:29 a.m. EST / 05:47:29 UTC). The rocket followed a southerly trajectory after leaving the launch pad.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 25 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/5Ld9qG3Mhh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 22, 2026

SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1093. This was its 10th flight after launching two flights for the Space Development Agency and seven previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This was the 172nd landing on this vessel and the 562nd orbital booster landing for SpaceX.

