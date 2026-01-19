SpaceX launches 29 more Starlink satellites - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Starlink mission has been successfully completed.

On Sunday (Jan. 18), SpaceX deployed a new set of 29 Starlink satellites, designated Group 6-100, into low Earth orbit, News.Az reports, citing Space.com.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:31 p.m. EDT (2331 GMT) from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 29 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/HIVaK3BLdg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2026

Approximately nine minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage reached its preliminary orbit and began preparations to release its payload. Following a coast phase and a second burn of its Merlin engine, the satellites were scheduled for deployment about an hour after liftoff.

The launch marked the 24th successful re-flight of the Falcon 9's first stage (B1080). The booster performed a propulsive landing, touching down on its four deployed legs atop the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The ever-growing Starlink megaconstellation now numbers more than 9,500 active satellites, according to tracker Jonathan McDowell. The network provides internet access to regions around the world where others means of connecting is sparse. The service also supports wifi on airlines and direct cell-to-satellite calls for select providers.

Sunday's launch marked SpaceX's 8th launch of 2026 and 591st Falcon 9 mission since 2010.

News.Az