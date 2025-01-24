SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites from California - VIDEO
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the Starlink 11-6 mission on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Photo: SpaceX.
SpaceX launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites from California during a Falcon 9 flight Friday morning.Liftoff of the Starlink 11-6 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) happened at 6:07 a.m. PST (9:07 a.m. EST, 1407 UTC), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
SpaceX used Falcon 9 booster 1063 on this mission, which launched for a 23rd time. It previously supported three missions for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA’s DART mission and 14 previous Starlink flights.
A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1063 landed on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ marking the 118th booster landing on OCISLY and the 401st booster landing to date.