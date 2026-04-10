SpaceX posts $5B loss ahead of IPO

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SpaceX reported a staggering loss of nearly $5 billion in 2025, even as revenue climbed past $18.5 billion.

The figures highlight the financial pressure facing the Elon Musk-led space company as it pushes forward with ambitious expansion plans ahead of a potential public listing, News.Az reports, citing a report by The Information.

A key factor behind the losses appears to be the integration of xAI, an artificial intelligence startup acquired by SpaceX in February. The move signals Musk’s growing focus on combining space infrastructure with AI capabilities, including long-term plans to deploy data centers in orbit.

Despite the sharp loss, SpaceX remains the world’s most active launch provider, continuing to dominate global launch activity while pursuing its long-term vision of making interplanetary travel a reality.

The company has also been preparing for a major financial milestone. In March, SpaceX confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), with reports suggesting a potential valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion—one of the most ambitious targets in corporate history.

The latest figures mark a significant reversal from the previous year. In 2024, SpaceX generated around $8 billion in profit on revenue estimated between $15 billion and $16 billion.

The swing from strong profitability to multi-billion-dollar losses underscores the high cost of scaling next-generation technologies—from reusable rockets to AI-driven infrastructure—as SpaceX positions itself at the intersection of space exploration and advanced computing.

While the company has yet to comment publicly on the reported results, investors are likely to closely watch how SpaceX balances aggressive investment with financial sustainability as it moves closer to its IPO.

News.Az