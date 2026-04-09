Musk reshapes xAI before SpaceX listing

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xAI is undergoing a sweeping internal overhaul as it moves closer to integration with SpaceX ahead of the space giant’s highly anticipated initial public offering.

The restructuring, led by Elon Musk, comes at a critical moment as both companies prepare for what could become one of the largest IPOs in history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As part of the reorganization, SpaceX executive Michael Nicholls has taken on the role of president at xAI. The company is also appointing new leaders across key technical divisions, including model training, product development, and infrastructure.

According to internal details, the new structure assigns:

Devendra Chaplot to oversee model pre-training

Aman Madaan to lead model factory and tooling

Aditya Gupta to head post-training and reinforcement learning

Beibin Li to focus on post-training for Grok Code

Product development will be led by Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsburg, while infrastructure operations will be handled by Jake Palmer and Daniel Dueri.

The overhaul follows a wave of high-profile departures. Since early 2026, several co-founders and senior engineers—including Ross Nordeen, Guodong Zhang, Manuel Kroiss, and Toby Pohlen—have exited the company.

Musk has acknowledged the challenges, stating that xAI “was not built right the first time” and is now being rebuilt “from the foundations up.”

The timing of the restructuring is crucial. SpaceX is widely expected to move toward a blockbuster public listing, with some estimates valuing the combined entity at over $2 trillion.

For xAI, strengthening its technical capabilities is essential—not only to support SpaceX’s broader ambitions but also to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google.

The changes highlight intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence sector, where speed, talent, and infrastructure are key to staying ahead.

If successful, the restructuring could position xAI as a stronger contender in the AI race—while also boosting investor confidence ahead of SpaceX’s IPO.

However, the scale of the overhaul also underscores the challenges Musk faces in aligning two highly complex, fast-moving organizations under one strategic vision.

News.Az