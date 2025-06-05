Spain reaffirms commitment to 2% defense spending target amid NATO pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain remains committed to its goal of allocating 2% of its GDP to defense spending, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday, responding to growing pressure from NATO leadership and the United States for an increase.

"We think that this 2% is enough to meet the responsibilities we have committed to," Robles said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spain will not veto a NATO decision to raise the defence spending target during a summit to be held later this month in The Hague, she said.

"What is important is that each country is able to meet the objectives it has set itself," she added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced in April a plan to increase military spending by 10.5 billion euros ($11.99 billion) this year, bringing forward to this year a goal to meet the 2% of GDP target from its previously self-imposed deadline of 2029.

Despite the new plan Spain, which spent just 1.3% on defence in 2024, the lowest among NATO members, is under pressure to spend even more.

European defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on May 3 Spain ought to raise spending to 3% of GDP.

