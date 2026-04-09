Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran

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Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced that the country will reopen its embassy in Tehran and contribute to ongoing peace efforts.

“I’ve instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return, resume his post, and reopen our embassy,” Albares told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Spain will participate in this effort for peace from every possible quarter, including from the Iranian capital itself,” the minister added.

News.Az