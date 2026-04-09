Yandex metrika counter

Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran

  • World
  • Share
Spain to reopen embassy in Tehran
Source: X sosial media platform

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced that the country will reopen its embassy in Tehran and contribute to ongoing peace efforts.

“I’ve instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return, resume his post, and reopen our embassy,” Albares told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Spain will participate in this effort for peace from every possible quarter, including from the Iranian capital itself,” the minister added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      