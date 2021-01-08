Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches preparation work on master plan for Shusha

Work on the preparation of a master plan for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from occupation has been launched, said Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

Nuriyev made the statement during a meeting in a video conference format dedicated to the results of 2020, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev.

“As for urban planning, first of all, work has begun on the development of a general plan for all territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. At the same time, an on-site inspection is already underway in the liberated territories,” he added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

