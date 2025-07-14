Spanish airline Air Europa resumes flights to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish airline Air Europa resumed its flights to Israel on Monday, with a flight departing from Madrid Barajas Airport and landing at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, News.az reports citing Investing.

The airline suspended its service after the recent fighting between Israel and Iran, when the Israeli airspace was temporarily closed.

Aegean Airlines, Greece's national carrier, is scheduled to resume flights on Tuesday, followed by U.S. carrier United Airlines on July 21, and Bulgaria Air on July 31.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Following 12 days of war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on June 24.

