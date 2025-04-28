Spanish government convenes crisis meeting over power outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain's government has called a crisis meeting at the offices of the country's grid operator.

The meeting will take place at Red Electrica in Madrid, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Large parts of Spain and Portugal - including Madrid and Lisbon - have been hit by a power outage.

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica says it is working with energy companies to restore power.

Parts of France also appear to be affected, according to Spanish media reports, which said Seville, Barcelona and Valencia were hit by the outage.

Telephone lines were down across the country, reports said.

Parts of Madrid underground have been evacuated and traffic lights in the city are not working, according to local media.

Play has been suspended at the Madrid Open tennis tournament due to the outage - with Britain's Jacob Fearnley forced off court in a critical moment during his third-round tie with Grigor Dimitrov.

