Speaker Gafarova meets UK trade envoy in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia Lord John Alderdice discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in Baku on Wednesday.

The meeting covered the economy, trade, energy, including renewable energy, education, the defense industry, and other areas, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The sides underlined the importance of high-level visits and meetings for the progress of relations between the two countries. They noted the significance of the bilateral cooperation agenda of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the United Kingdom and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Azerbaijan for COP29 last year.

Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the advancement of relations between the two countries’ parliaments, referenced her official visit to Great Britain in 2022, and highlighted the significance of the meetings and discussions held during that visit for the progress of inter-parliamentary relations. She said that the Azerbaijani parliament’s working group for inter-parliamentary relations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the largest one. Gafarova also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and close dialogue for the continued progress of ties between the legislative bodies.

In response, Lord Alderdice discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and emphasized the need to continue further developing inter-parliamentary ties.

The guest shared his views on Azerbaijan’s exceptionally favorable geostrategic position, its important role in the operation of the Middle Corridor, cooperation opportunities in new areas, and the significance of COP29 held in Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted that there is considerable potential to ensure the continued development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the economic, political, educational, renewable energy, inter-parliamentary, and other spheres.


