Speaker Gafarova meets UK trade envoy in Azerbaijan

Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the advancement of relations between the two countries’ parliaments, referenced her official visit to Great Britain in 2022, and highlighted the significance of the meetings and discussions held during that visit for the progress of inter-parliamentary relations. She said that the Azerbaijani parliament’s working group for inter-parliamentary relations with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the largest one. Gafarova also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and close dialogue for the continued progress of ties between the legislative bodies.

In response, Lord Alderdice discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and emphasized the need to continue further developing inter-parliamentary ties.

The guest shared his views on Azerbaijan’s exceptionally favorable geostrategic position, its important role in the operation of the Middle Corridor, cooperation opportunities in new areas, and the significance of COP29 held in Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted that there is considerable potential to ensure the continued development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the economic, political, educational, renewable energy, inter-parliamentary, and other spheres.