Spotify Wrapped 2024: Fans excited for annual listening review

Spotify has successfully turned its annual Wrapped data review into a festive tradition, eagerly anticipated by users as much as the arrival of Santa. Many are now wondering when this year's Wrapped will drop, and whether they'll be recognized as top listeners of their favorite artists.

When could Spotify Wrapped 2024 come out?

What were the top songs and artists of 2023?

When does Spotify Wrapped stop counting?

Although the music streaming service hasn't confirmed an exact release date, it's typically around this time of year, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.To build anticipation, Spotify has begun teasing the event, with users seeing a message that reads: "The best time of the year is right around the corner. Get ready by revisiting your tracks from years past."For the last three years, it has been on a Wednesday. Last year it was Wednesday November 29, the year before Wednesday November 30, and in 2021 it was Wednesday December 1.Many expected it last week on Wednesday November 27, but our apps remained wrapless, although the company posted on X that day to say: ‘Wrapped is coming… bets on your Top Artist?’They teased the release on social media, saying: ‘This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon. #SpotifyWrapped’.Last Wednesday was a little earlier than previous dates, however, so tomorrow, Wednesday December 4 could also be a strong bet.Maybe they’ll keep us guessing by choosing a different day of the week entirely, but check your phone nevertheless.Last year, users complained they did not receive a notification or even got an error message, so you may need to log in to find your details.Spotify said of their worldwide Wrapped data, Taylor Swift was the top artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1.Second place was Bad Bunny, who had taken first place the previous year, followed by The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.The top songs had different contenders though, with the most streamed being ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus (more than 1.6 billion streams in 2023), followed by ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA and ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles. Fourth and fifth came from Jung Kook with ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’, and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma with ‘Ella Baila Sola.’Whether the same artists have so much success this year remains to be seen.There has long been a suspicion that Spotify stops counting your listening stats on October 31.But the company has denied this on social media, posting on X last year: ‘Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31’.They have been tight-lipped on the exact date but told users in a pop-up message last month that 2024 is ‘almost a wrap,’ and have advised users to make sure their app is updated to experience Wrapped ‘at its best’.

