Spotify’s 'Playlist in a Bottle' reveals your musical journey from last year

Spotify’s "Playlist in a Bottle" campaign, launched last year, created a time capsule of the songs that defined your life in January 2024.

"Two years ago we introduced “Playlist in a Bottle,” giving listeners a chance to capture the songs that resonated with them at that moment in time and seal them away for one year. The interactive in-app experience is the perfect time capsule to remember and reflect on the music you loved and how your taste may have evolved over the past 365 days," said a message posted on Spotify's website, News.Az reports."If you’re one of the Spotify listeners who participated in January 2024, today is the day to unlock your “Playlist in a Bottle” from last year," the message read.- Visit spotify.com/playlistinabottle on your mobile device.- Choose "Claim Your Playlist" to see which songs were sealed in your musical time capsule.- Save and listen to your complete 2024 "Playlist in a Bottle". You only have until January 31!"Playlist in a Bottle" is available in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, U.K., UAE, U.S., and Vietnam.And you can find Playlist in a Bottle in the following languages: English, English-GB, Portuguese, Portuguese-BR, French-CA, Spanish-LATAM, Dutch, German, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish-ES, Turkish, Japanese, Czech, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese-Traditional, Korean, and Bahasa Indonesia.

