Sri Lanka issues storm, heavy rain warning

Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department on Thursday urged fishermen at sea to return immediately or seek safe harbor, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact the country on Friday.

The department also advised fishermen not to venture out until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Several districts already affected by last year’s Cyclone Ditwah could receive more than 100 mm of rainfall, the department said, urging relevant authorities to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation warned that heavy rainfall could cause water levels in rivers and reservoirs to rise rapidly, increasing the risk of flooding in several districts.

As a precaution, spill gates at 25 of the country’s 73 major reservoirs and 24 medium-sized reservoirs in the Eastern, Northern, North Central, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces have been opened.


