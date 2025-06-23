Sri Lanka seizes over 16,000 kg of narcotics under incumbent gov't

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lankan Police have seized over 16,000 kg of narcotics since the present government assumed power in September 2024, Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya told the media on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The police have confiscated 1,253 kg of heroin, 2,121 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 12,491 kg of ganja, 22 kg of cocaine, and 2.6 million narcotic pills and tablets, he said.

Addressing the same press conference, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said 1,000 suspects have been arrested for drug trafficking and that there are around 400,000 drug addicts in the country.

