Sri Lankan police arrest 356 suspects in 24-hour nationwide drug crackdown

Sri Lankan police arrested 356 individuals in a 24-hour anti-narcotics operation that concluded Saturday morning, a spokesperson said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Police spokesperson Buddhika Manatunga told media that the arrests included 133 suspects in possession of crystal methamphetamine, 129 with heroin and 94 with cannabis.

The crackdown was part of a broader nationwide campaign launched on April 13 to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities, Manatunga said.

These operations underscored the Sri Lankan government's commitment to eradicate drug trafficking and organized crimes, aiming to enhance public safety and uphold the rule of law across the nation, he said.

