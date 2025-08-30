Stellantis recalls over 219,000 U.S. vehicles over rearview camera issue

Stellantis recalls over 219,000 U.S. vehicles over rearview camera issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis NV, the parent company of Chrysler, announced a recall of 219,577 vehicles in the United States, including Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey models.

The recall comes after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identified a defect in the rear-view camera system that could impair the driver’s visibility behind the vehicle, posing a safety risk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellantis is expected to notify owners and provide repairs to address the issue, though details on the repair process were not immediately released.





News.Az