‘Star Wars’ actor Kenneth Colley dies aged 87

“Star Wars” actor Kenneth Colley has died aged 87, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

Colley, who played Admiral Piett in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” passed away peacefully on Monday at his home in Ashford, Kent, his agent Julian Owen confirmed.

“Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years,” Owen said in a statement to the BBC.

Owen confirmed that Colley was admitted to the hospital with an injured arm after a fall. The British actor quickly contracted COVID which developed into pneumonia.

“Ken continually worked on stage, film and television playing a vast array of characters, from Jesus in Monty Python’s Life of Brian to evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films, and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure for the BBC,” Owen’s statement continued.

“Ken’s participation in Star Wars led him to being invited to conventions and official fan events all over the World where he remains one of the best loved actors from the original trilogy.”

Colley was born on Dec. 7, 1937 in Manchester, Lancashire.

Early in his career, he appeared in episodes of “The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes,” “Special Branch,” “The Sweeney” and “Pennies from Heaven.”

In 1980, Colley joined the “Star Wars” franchise with his portrayal as one of Darth Vader’s Imperial officers in “The Empire Strikes Back.” He reprised the role in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Both films starred Hollywood legends Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and the late Carrie Fisher.

Nearly 30 years later, Colley voiced Admiral Piett in the 2012 animated TV film “Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.”

Colley was also widely known for his roles in multiple Ken Russell movies and for playing Jesus in 1979’s “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”

Other movies Colley appeared in included “Firefox,” “War and Remembrance,” “Measure for Measure,” “Return to Waterloo,” “The Whistle Blower,” “The Plot to Kill Hitler” and “The Rainbow.”

He also directed the 2007 horror movie “Greetings” starring Kirsty Cox, Henry Dunn and Ben Shockley.

News.Az